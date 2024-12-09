Dear Editor

I am writing to express my deep disappointment and sadness over the decision not to offer free car parking days in Nantwich this year in the lead-up to Christmas.

This has been a much-valued initiative in recent years, providing a real boost to local businesses during the festive season.

Traditionally, the final two Thursdays and Saturdays before Christmas have been designated as free parking days, starting after 10am, on the Cheshire East Council car parks in the town: Civic Hall, Snow Hill, and Bowling Green.

These days have not only encouraged more people to shop locally but have also helped foster a lively, festive atmosphere in our town centre.

The absence of this support for local traders this year is a significant blow, especially during a time when small businesses are struggling to recover from the challenges of recent years.

Free parking days have proven to be an effective way to drive footfall into the town, allowing residents to enjoy the shops, cafes, and markets without the added cost of parking.

I fear that this decision will only exacerbate the growing trend of people turning to online shopping rather than supporting their local high streets.

Nantwich has so much to offer, but it needs the backing of initiatives like free parking days to remain competitive and attract visitors during the critical Christmas period.

I urge those involved to reconsider this decision in future years and reinstate free parking days to support our town’s businesses and maintain the unique charm of Nantwich during the festive season.

Sincerely

Jonathan White

Wistaston