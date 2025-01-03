‘Tea at the Tower’ walks in Acton to continue in 2025

The popular ‘Tea at the Tower’ guided walks from St Mary’s Church in Acton are to continue in 2025.

The first walk is on Sunday (January 5) will take participants on a leisurely four-mile route.

Walkers will include following tranquil canal towpaths to Stonley Green, before returning via quiet country lanes.

Walk leader Nick Harley said: “After the indulgences of Christmas, this first walk is designed to gently ease everyone back into the rhythm of walking.

“Let’s hope 2025 continues our good fortune with the weather!”

Walk Details:

– Start Time: Meet at St Mary’s Church, Acton at 12:45 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. start. Duration: Approximately two hours. Route: Canal towpaths, lanes, and fields, with some stiles. Recommended Gear: Sturdy walking shoes or boots. Parking: Ample free parking at the Acton village car park.

After the walk, participants can enjoy refreshments at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which serves homemade cakes and hot drinks.

Donations raised from the café and walks contribute to the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, a Grade I listed building and a cherished piece of local heritage.

Upcoming Walks in 2025:

-Saturday, January 25th: Special walk featuring a Civil War talk in the church at 10:00 a.m., followed by a short walk to the Battle of Nantwich site.

-Sunday, February 2nd

-Sunday, March 2nd

-Sunday, April 6th

-Sunday, May 11th

-Sunday, June 1st

For more details and updates, visit the St Mary’s Acton website https://stmarysacton.org

(Story by Jonathan White)