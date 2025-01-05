More volunteers needed for Battle of Nantwich re-enactment

Organisers of the 2025 Battle of Nantwich re-enactment are appealing for more volunteers to help at the event.

The annual Holly Holy Day re-enactment takes place on Saturday 25th January.

The Sealed Knot will bring history to life again as they commemorate the 1644 battle that marked the end of the town’s siege during the Civil War.

The event draws thousands of visitors to the town as they line the streets and town square and pack around Mill Island to witness the spectacle.

To ensure the day runs smoothly, the event team needs volunteers to help with tasks, including:

– setting up the event in the morning

– selling tickets and handing out programmes to attendees

– bucket collecting to help fund future events

– litter collecting and clearing up to maintain the town’s charm

Liane Dooley, volunteer coordinator, said: “Holly Holy Day is a cherished tradition in Nantwich, celebrating our town’s resilience and rich history.

“We can’t make it happen without the help of dedicated volunteers.

“Whether you can spare an hour or the whole day, your contribution will make a big difference.”

Anyone able to help can contact Liane at [email protected]

There will also be a “Promotion Day” on Saturday 18th January in Nantwich town square between 10am and 2pm, to learn more and sign up.

(Story and pics by Jonathan White)