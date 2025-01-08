Nantwich Market makes top 10 shortlist in national competition

Nantwich’s historic market has been shortlisted in the top 10 in the country in a national competition.

They will now compete for the UK title in the “Great British Market Awards” at a ceremony in Birmingham on January 30.

The traditional market, which has been in the town since 1500, is run by Nantwich Town Council with indoor stalls in the market hall and outside on Churchyardside.

Members of the public have been voting for Nantwich for several weeks before the voting closed recently.

Nantwich Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in the top 10 of the Britain’s Favourite Markets Award.

“The town council has been working hard with traders over the last 12 months to ensure our traditional market continues to thrive in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

“As a market town with a rich history and a focus on offering a genuine, authentic market experience, we’ve become a destination for visitors from across the North West and beyond.

“We feel this shortlisting reflects the efforts made and will aid further in promoting what our town has to offer.

“We would like to thank all those who took the time to vote and support the market.”

The market supervisor will be attending the conference in Birmingham on January 30 where the winner will be announced.

Nantwich Market stocks a variety of fresh produce and household items and opens on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On the last Saturday of every month, there is also a Farmers’ Market on the Town Square which often features more than 35 local producers and makers.