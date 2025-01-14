Town set for “Battle of Nantwich” re-enactment 2025

The town is gearing up for the annual “Battle of Nantwich” Holly Holy Day event which takes place on Saturday January 25.

The Sealed Knot troops will gather to re-enact the original battle which took place in 1644, marking the end of the siege of the town during the English Civil War.

And as well as the main march to the town square and the battle itself on Mill Island, there is a host of other activities for the thousands of visitors expected in the town on the day.

St Mary’s Church, Nantwich, Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street, St Mary’s Church in Acton, and the town square will all host activities.

There will be live entertainment including Musket, Pike & Drums demonstrations on the town square and Morris Dancers around the town from 10am.

There will be tours of St Mary’s Nantwich from 10am and a talk inside the church at 11:45am.

Nantwich Museum has Civil War guided 1.5-hour walking tours from the Museum at 10:15am and 11:45am. Walking tour tickets are £6. Members £5, children free.

Music with 17th century musicians Forlorne Hope 12pm-1pm with wargames from 1pm.

Children’s activities between 10am-3pm.

There is a Royal Rumble exhibition in the community gallery with English Civil War Collections borrowed from the Grosvenor Museum.

The parade of several hundred Sealed Knot troops leaves Malbank School & Sixth Form College at 12:45pm and travels along Welsh Row to arrive in the town centre at 1pm.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on the town square at 1.10pm will commemorate the people who died in the Civil War Battle of Nantwich and other battles.

There will be a troop inspection at 1.30pm before the Sealed Knot troops parade to Mill Island to re-enact the 1644 battle.

Spectators are welcome onto Mill Island from 1.45pm.

Cost is £5 for adults, £2 for children (5 to 15 years), £4 for concessions and £10 family of 4.

Volunteers are welcome to help with marshalling on the day.

Tasks include: assisting with set up, directing public & crowd control, selling wristbands, assisting with clear down, and litter picking on Mill Island.

To express an interest, email [email protected]

Jo Lowry, chair of Holly Holy Day committee, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors from near and far to the historic town of Nantwich for this year’s event on Saturday 25th January 2025.

“The day brings history to life with the incredible dedication of The Sealed Knot’s faithful troops.

“Alongside the thrilling re-enactment on Mill Island, the town will come alive with activities, parades, and events at beloved landmarks like St Mary’s Church, Nantwich Museum, and the town square.

“It’s a wonderful day of history, community, and remembrance for all ages, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/battleofnantwich or https://www.battleofnantwich.org/

(Words and images by Jonathan White)