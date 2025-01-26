Fire crews called to third blaze at derelict mansion near Nantwich

Fire crews were called out to a third blaze at a derelict mansion in Tilstone Fearnall, near Nantwich.

Appliances from Nantwich, Chester, Crewe and Winsford were called to Tilstone House, off Nantwich Road, at around 4.30pm yesterday (January 25).

The fire involved a large single storey garage on the property.

Crews used hose reels, a main jet and water from the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

They damped down the building and continued to check for hot spots before leaving the scene just after 4.30am today (January 26).

It’s the second fire at the site in the past two weeks after a blaze in the main building broke out on January 12 – exactly five years to the day a fire happened at the same property.

Nearby residents have reported “urban explorers” turning up at the property, which was formerly used as a wedding venue.

(Image courtesy of local resident)