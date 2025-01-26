24 minutes ago
Fire crews called to third blaze at derelict mansion near Nantwich
2 days ago
Dog destroyed on Nantwich estate after police officers injured
2 days ago
NatWest to close its Nantwich branch in June
2 days ago
Storm Eowyn blows roof off large cheese factory near Nantwich
2 days ago
Wistaston man jailed for managing county lines drugs gang
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews called to third blaze at derelict mansion near Nantwich

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Incident / News / Village News January 26, 2025
Derelict Tilstone House fire - third in 5 years

Fire crews were called out to a third blaze at a derelict mansion in Tilstone Fearnall, near Nantwich.

Appliances from Nantwich, Chester, Crewe and Winsford were called to Tilstone House, off Nantwich Road, at around 4.30pm yesterday (January 25).

The fire involved a large single storey garage on the property.

Crews used hose reels, a main jet and water from the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

They damped down the building and continued to check for hot spots before leaving the scene just after 4.30am today (January 26).

It’s the second fire at the site in the past two weeks after a blaze in the main building broke out on January 12 – exactly five years to the day a fire happened at the same property.

Nearby residents have reported “urban explorers” turning up at the property, which was formerly used as a wedding venue.

(Image courtesy of local resident)

mansion fire in tilstone fearnall 3
Aftermath of 2020 blaze in Tilstone Fearnall
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.