Thousands of people witnessed the 52nd annual Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ English Civil War re-enactment in glorious winter sunshine yesterday, writes Jonathan White.

Activities took place during the day at St Mary’s Acton, St Mary’s Nantwich, Nantwich Museum, Pillory Street pillory, and the town square.

Then came the parade, prayers and wreath-laying, troop inspection, artillery display, and the battle re-enactment on Mill Island.

St Mary’s Nantwich bellringers rang the church bells in reverse rounds to sound an alarm, and then ‘fired’ them as the Sealed Knot troops assembled around the churchyard for troop inspection.

The Domesday Morris dancers performed at different locations in the town and Nantwich Museum hosted children’s activities, wargames, an English Civil War exhibition, 17th century music from Forlorn Hope and led Battle of Nantwich guided walking tours.

A parade of hundreds of Sealed Knot troops, including four cavalry soldiers on horseback, marched from Malbank School along Welsh Row and High Street into the town centre.

On the troops arrival there was a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on the town square to commemorate people who died in the Civil War Battle of Nantwich and other battles, and an inspection of troops.

A wreath was also laid in heartfelt memory of Colin Bisset, who died in October, aged 83.

Colin’s life was one of remarkable dedication and service, from his distinguished career as an officer in the Royal Regiment of Artillery to his work as a life underwriter.

He was a passionate historian and an active member of the Sealed Knot society since its earliest days, serving as Captain of the Sealed Knot Yeomen.

Colin’s unwavering commitment to historical re-enactments was widely admired, particularly his long-standing and pivotal role in Holly Holy Day.

As a highly respected figure within the Sealed Knot, Europe’s largest re-enactment society, Colin was more than an enthusiastic participant – he was a true champion of history, breathing life into the past with passion and precision.

His leadership on the Holly Holy Day re-enactment committee ensured that the event became, and remained, one of the most cherished traditions in the town, attracting participants and visitors from far and wide.

Following an inspection, the troops paraded to Mill Island to re-enact the January 1644 battle.

During the battle drummers banged their orders, pikes clattered, cannons boomed, muskets exploded, and swords clanged.

There was a running commentary with plentiful historical information and an insight into the techniques deployed on the battlefield.

After the battle, the Rose Bowl was awarded to the Best Regiment, which this year was Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote, for the third year running, with Colonel Pickering Regiment and The Kings Guard in joint-second place and Hazelrigg’s Regiment in third place.

The Rose Bowl was proudly presented to David Frederick (Commanding officer of the Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote) by Councillor Stuart Bostock (Mayor of Nantwich), accompanied by Roger Fairman (Yeoman of the Knot).

The event was organised by the Holly Holy Day Society, a group of unpaid volunteers who give up their time each year to organise and plan the event, working in association with the Sealed Knot re-enactment society.

Jo Lowry, chairperson of Holly Holy Day committee, said: “We are honoured to kick off Nantwich’s annual events for 2025, attracting many visitors to our wonderful town.

“It was a fantastic day, enjoyed by the thousands who attended.

“We deeply appreciate all the volunteers who contributed to the smooth running of the event and extend our thanks to all our sponsors.”

A representative from Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote, speaking after their victory, said: “They’ve only gone and done it!

“The Earl of Manchester’s’ Regiment of Foote have won the Rosebowl trophy for ‘Best regiment’ at the Battle of Nantwich for the THIRD year in a row!

“A huge thank you to our opponents – The King’s Guard, Pickering’s, and Hazelrigg’s – for their sportsmanship and good cheer, as well as those we faced on the field, who gave us a damn hard fight.

“This is our favourite event and we have such an amazing time; we’re now enjoying hot soup, cheese rolls, and beer before celebrating in town this evening.

“Thank you, Nantwich – can’t wait to see you again next year!”

Holly Holy Day traces back to the 17th century and the four-year-long First English Civil War between the Parliamentarians (Roundheads) and the Royalists (Cavaliers) loyal to Charles I.

For over five decades, the Sealed Knot has marked ‘Holly Holy Day’, which celebrates the 1644 battle when the Royalist siege of the town was broken by Parliamentarian troops under Thomas Fairfax.

The Nantwich townspeople celebrated by wearing sprigs of holly in their hats on the day of their victory; hence, the “holly” representing the celebratory gesture and “holy” signifying the religious context of the day.

Although a small battle, it would prove to have wide-ranging consequences for the future of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

The headline sponsor this year was Richmond Villages.

Other sponsors and supporters were: Barnett Jones and Cooke, Black Bear at Whitchurch, Hall Smith Whittingham, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, Nantwich Town Council, Rare Earth Digital, Rhino Safety, The Wage Shop.

A-Z of Acknowledgements: Air Cadets 100 (Nantwich) Squadron, ANSA, BSB Sound, Chatwins Bakery, Cheshire East Council, Colliers Cheese, Connor Naismith MP, Crewe & Nantwich Chronicle, David Foulkes, Devlin Hobson, Domesday Morris Dancers, Forlorn Hope, Function Event Hire, Johnsons Printers, Malbank School, Nantwich Historical Society, Nantwich Museum, Nantwich News, Nantwich Police, Nantwich Town Council, Paul O’Brien, Revd Anne Lawson, Revd Mark Hart, St Mary’s Church Nantwich, St Mary’s Church, Acton, Staffs Solutions Group, Stuart Bostock – Mayor of Nantwich, The Oddfellow Arms, The Sealed Knot, Wych-Malbank Rotary.

The Holly Holy Day Committee: Jo Lowry (Chairperson), Alex Thompson (Sealed Knot), Anna Burton, Clare Coulston, Liane Dooley, Shaun Dutton, Graham Fenton, Keith Lawrence, Alan Southern, and Jonathan White.

Next year’s Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ will take place on Saturday 24th January 2026.

If you would like to join the Holly Holy Day committee, contact Jo Lowry on [email protected]

If you would like to help on the day as a volunteer, contact Liane Dooley on [email protected]

For general information relating to the Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ visit: https://www.battleofnantwich.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/battleofnantwich or email: [email protected]

(Story and images courtesy of Jonathan White)

