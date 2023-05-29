Labour councillor to stand for Crewe & Nantwich MP candidacy

Councillor and Labour Chief Whip Connor Naismith is to apply for the Labour candidacy in Crewe and Nantwich at the next general election.

Cllr Naismith currently represents Crewe West ward on Cheshire East Council.

He said: “Having been encouraged by friends, family, residents, and colleagues across the labour movement, I am delighted to announce my intention to apply to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Crewe and Nantwich at the next General Election.

“Standing in Crewe and Nantwich is personal to me. It’s where I live with my wife, a local primary school teacher, and daughter, who was born at Leighton Hospital.

“Recently, I spearheaded our local election campaign as Crewe and Nantwich Labour’s campaign co-ordinator.

“In these elections we won in places the Labour Party has never won before.

“I’ve demonstrated I know how to take on the Tories and win, and now I want to do that as our Labour candidate at the next General Election.

“As a local Councillor in Crewe I have demonstrated a track record of delivering for my residents and being a visible presence in the community.

“Crewe and Nantwich needs this from their MP, not one who is preoccupied with looking for a safer seat like Kieran Mullan MP.”

In the coming weeks, local members of the Labour Party will decide on their candidate for the General Election.

Conservative MP Dr Mullan has previously announced his intention to run again for the Crewe & Nantwich seat.

But recent reports suggest he is also vying to be candidate for the neighbouring Eddisbury constituency after current Tory MP there Edward Timpson announced he will not be standing again.

Nantwich News has contacted Dr Mullan for comment on the reports. He has so far declined to comment.

You can find more information about Councillor Naismith’s campaign at www.connornaismith.org.uk, via email at [email protected] or on Facebook at facebook.com/connornaismithlabour.