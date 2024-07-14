Dispute over £750k funding for Nantwich rumbles on

Nantwich councillors have aired concerns over a long-running stalemate over how to spend £750,000 of funding in the town.

The Section 106 money comes from housing developers building the Kingsbourne estate in Nantwich.

The money was freed up a couple of years ago to Cheshire East Council as part of planning conditions.

But Nantwich Town Council and CEC have been unable to agree how to spend the money – and councillors fear it’s rumbled on so long the funds are losing value.

Town councillors are keen to use some to improve Brookfield Park play area, but CEC says the park is not in the town centre so does not qualify.

CEC also wants to spend £250,000 of the money in more parking spaces, but the town council says it has other ideas to make more parking available.

The issue was debated at length once more at this week’s (July 11) town council meeting in the Civic Hall.

Cllr Peter Groves said: “We were hoping it would be used to improve provision for children on Brookfield Park.

“An awful lot of people use it and there are large gaps in that play area that could be filled.

“Cheshire East say there is going to be a new play area on Kingsbourne, but we need to ensure there is a variety of equipment for all ages.”

Cllr Loic Charbonneau added: “We need to push back to Cheshire East that Brookfield falls under the Sec 106 money, and a second push back against spending any of the money on car parks.

“We want zero of the 106 money to be allocated for parking spaces, as we have a potential JustParks scheme coming on board which will provide another 100 spaces.”

Cllr Arthur Moran said: “The original £750,000 is slowly disappearing with inflation, it’s value is decreasing.

“Actual wording on the condition is the for town centre improvements and the public realm.

“We don’t want to be cutting up grass and putting tarmac down!”

Other councillors reiterated previous suggestions made for the money, including improved signage at the entry routes into the town.

Alternative ideas include improving the look of Nantwich bus station and the Snowhill.

Cllr Geoff Smith agreed improving play and park areas is key, adding: “We should be investing in the young people in the town, looking to improve their health and wellbeing.

“We need to get this over the line, to go back to Cheshire East and tell them we have consulted on this and been very clear what we wanted.”

In a previous CEC response to the town council, the authority said: “The S106 states that the Public Realm Contribution is to be used towards the costs of improvements to the public realm and town centre facilities in Nantwich and for no other purpose.

“Brookfield Park is situated well outside the town centre boundary and it would not seem to be described as a town centre facility.”

But in the same response, it’s not clear from Cheshire East why £250,000 was allocated for car parking in Snow Hill and how this money was to be used.

Nantwich Town council clerk Samantha Roberts said she would write back to Cheshire East Council to decline spending £250,000 of the money on car parking.

The response will also refer CEC to the town council’s original requests for light touch enhancements between Snow Hill car park and the town centre, and the railway station and the town centre, as well as improving play equipment at Brookfield Park.