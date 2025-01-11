8 hours ago
Nantwich Museum plans VE and VJ Day 80th anniversary exhibition

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews January 11, 2025
anniversary exhibition Wood Street Nantwich VE Day, 1945

Nantwich Museum is planning an exhibition to commemorate the 80th anniversary of both VE Day on May 8 and VJ Day on August 15.

And they have appealed for members of the public to help them!

A museum spokesperson said: “We are calling upon individuals, clubs, societies, businesses and organisations to help make the exhibition a success.

“We are especially looking for local wartime photographs; interesting stories; objects relating to the period; keepsakes and clothing.

“If you have anything that you could loan to the museum to help make this a fantastic event, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help can contact the Pillory Street venue on email [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

The museum is open from 10.00am – 4.00pm (Tuesday – Saturday).

